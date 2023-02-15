AMARAVATI/TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Smt G. Kuthuhalamma, former Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Dr Gummadi Kuthuhalamma (73) who was suffering from health complications passed away at her residence in Tirupati on Wednesday morning.

A doctor by profession Kuthuhalamma served as the Chittoor ZP chairperson. She started her political career with the Congress party and Kuthuhalamma contested as a Congress candidate from Vepanjeri (presently GD Nellore) constituency in 1985 and won as an MLA for the first time. She was elected to the Assembly from the same seat in 1989, 1999, and 2004 and served as the Minister of Health and Child Welfare during the late former CM Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy's regime.

She served as Deputy Speaker of the AP Assembly between 24.07.2007 to 19.05.2009.

Positions Held: 1985-1989 Member, APLA. 1989-1994 Member, APLA. 1991-1992 Minister, Minister for Medical & Health Services. 1992-1993 Minister for Women Development & Child Welfare. 1999-2003 Member, APLA; Member Public Accounts Committee, APLA. 2001-2003 Member, Committee on Scheduled Caste, APLA. 2002 Member, Delimitation of Assembly & Lok Sabha. 2002-2004 Member, Member, Committee on Child Trafficking, APLA. 2004-2009 Member APLA. 2007-2009 Deputy Speaker, 2009 Member APLA.

Also Read: Kadapa Steel Plant Bhoomi Puja Today