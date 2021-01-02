AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Demise Of YSRCP MLC Challa Ramakrishna

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of YSRCP MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy who died on January 1.

Recalling his active role in Kurnool politics, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Challa Ramakrishna Reddy died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Friday, hospital sources said.

The 72-year old legislator died due to critical COVID pneumonia and septic shock. Ramakrishna Reddy, survived by wife, two sons, and two daughters, is the first member of the state legislature in AP to succumb to the virus.

The MLC who hails from Kurnool district, was a three-time MLA in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he had joined TDP in 2014 and later the YSRCP in 2019. He was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the MLAs in 2019. He also served as the State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman.

His family members said that the last rites would be performed at his native place Uppalapadu village of Owk block in Kurnool district.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also condoled the death of Ramakrishna Reddy.