AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of Dr Poranki Dakshina Murthy, linguist, novelist, short story writer and former Deputy Director of Telugu Academy, who left his indelible mark in literary circles.

Winner of numerous Awards, his translation work Oka Yogi Atma Katha (Autobiography of a Yogi) is a popular book among Kriya Yogis world over, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Dr Poranki Dakshina Murthy Biography

Prominent writer and columnist Dr Poranki Dakshina Murthy (86) passed away at his home in Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad on Saturday. Dakshina Murthy, who retired in 1993 as the Deputy Director of the Telugu Academy, has written several novels, short stories, short stories and research articles. He wrote the novel 'Velugu Vennela Godavari' in Uttarandhra, the novel 'Muthyala Pandiri' in Telangana and the novel 'Rangavalli' in Rayalaseema dialects. Dakshina Murthy translated the book 'An Autobiography of a Saint' written by Paramahansa Yogananda into Telugu under the title 'Oka Yogi Atmakatha'.

He has rendered invaluable service to the Telugu language and has received many awards including the Kondepudi Sahitya Satkar.

Dakshina Murthy was born on December 29, 1935 in the village of Alamoor in East Godavari district. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter. They all live in the Chaitanyapuri area. His son Prasad said that Dakshina Murthy was ailing since six months and breathed his last at 7.20pm on Saturday night. The funeral will be held at the cemetery in VV Nagar on Sunday morning, he said.