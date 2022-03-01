AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Demise Of Microsoft CEO's Son Zain Nadella

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Zain Nadella, son of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. The Chief Minister tweeted to convey the condolences to the bereaved family saying “May they find strength and courage to cope with the demise of Zain Nadella.”

As per Microsoft Corp, Zain Nadella was 26 years old and suffered from asphyxia in utero that left him with cerebral palsy. Microsoft sent an email to its executive staff informing them that Zain had passed away.

My deepest condolences to @satyanadella garu and his family. May they find the strength and courage to cope with the demise of Zain Nadella. My thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult time. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 1, 2022

In an official message, the executives were asked to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers while respecting their privacy in this hour of grief. Microsoft said the Nadella family is taking time to privately grieve the loss of their son.

Jeff Sperring, CEO of Seattle Children’s Hospital, where Zain received his treatment wrote in a message to his Board, “Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him.”

Satya Nadella and his wife Anu Nadella also have two daughters. According to Satya, Zain was fond of music. He liked everything from Leonard Cohen to Abba to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.