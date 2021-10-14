AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Demise of Darsi MLA S Pitchi Reddy

AMARAVATI/PRAKASAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of former Darsi MLA Sanikommu Pitchi Reddy and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Sanikommu Pitchi Reddy breathed his last on Thursday morning in a private hospital in Ongole hospital where he was admitted. He had been suffering from ailments for a long period of time. A senior leader from Prakasam district, he won as the MLA from Darsi constituency twice in 1989 and 1999 from the Congress party. He later joined the YSRCP and was a key leader in the Darsi constituency. Several leaders from the region condoled the death of Pitchi Reddy. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy will visit the family of Pitchi Reddy. The YSRCP leader's last rites will be held at 3 pm today at his native place.

