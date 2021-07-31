AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Deaths of Six Odisha Labourers In Guntur

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the death of six Odisha labourers in a fire at Lankevanidibba, Repalle Mandal, Guntur District.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to pay a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the six deceased labourers' families.

The chief minister assured to provide humanitarian assistance to workers who came to the state from Odisha for survival and lost their lives in the fire.

CM YS Jagan directed the authorities to ensure adequate compensation to the families of the deceased even from the ownership of the prawn ponds.