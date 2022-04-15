AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Death of Vasumathi Devi Wife of CPI Leader K Narayana

AMARAVATI/TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Smt Vasumathi, wife of CPI leader K Narayana and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. K Vasumathi Devi (65), passed away due to cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Tirupati on Thursday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also extended his condolences to Narayana and his family . Several Cabinet Ministers, legislators, and leaders from various political parties also conveyed their condolences.

Vasumathi Devi was a retired bank employee. In 1976, while studying for her M.Sc. at the Tirupati Women's University, she actively participated in the activities of the All India Student Federation. At that time, she got acquainted with Narayana, who was leading the student youth division. In 1986, she headed the Chittoor District Branch of the Working Women's Organization.

After her marriage to Narayana, she took care of the family responsibilities while he played a key role in the Communist Party movements, Vasumathi's body will be kept for public viewing at the CPI office in Tirupati from 1 pm to 3 pm on Friday. The body will then be handed over to the Medical College. She hailed from Inambakam village in Nagari Assembly constituency in Chittoor district where the funeral ceremonies will take place.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan has issued a statement mourning the death of Vasumathi Devi. Her funeral will be performed at 11 am on Friday.

