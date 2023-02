Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, film actor and grand son of NTR and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna who suffered massive cardiac arrest last month passed away today at Narayana Hrudayala Hospital in Bengaluru after battling for life for 23 days. He is 39.

