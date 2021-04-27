AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Death of Senior Congress Leader MSR

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of former Minister and senior Congress leader M Satyanarayana Rao (MSR) and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, MSR passed away in the early hours of Monday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Nizam Institute Of Medical Sciences in the city.

A three-time MP from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, MSR started his political career as a student leader and was closely associated with Indira Gandhi and was also said to have played a crucial role in Rajiv Gandhi’s political entry after her death.

MSR was known for his frank comments and outspoken nature which led to several controversies during his political career.

He was elected to the assembly from the Karimnagar segment in 2004 and became a minister in late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet.

In 2006 MSR had thrown an open challenge to K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) daring him to seek re-election as Karimnagar MP. KCR had accepted the challenge and it led to a by-election in Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat.

KCR had won by a huge margin of over two lakh votes. MSR quit as minister in December 2006 after the debacle in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha bypoll.

MSR hailed from Vedira village in Karimnagar district. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons.