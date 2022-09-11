AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Death of Krishnam Raju

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Krishnam Raju, former Union Minister and versatile film actor.

The Chief Minister lauded the contribution of the rebel star, as he was popularly known, to film land and public life and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

కేంద్ర మాజీ మంత్రి, ప్రముఖ సినీ నటుడు రెబ‌ల్ స్టార్‌ కృష్ణంరాజు గారి మృతి బాధాకరం. న‌టుడిగా, రాజ‌కీయ నాయ‌కుడిగా ఆయ‌న ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌కు అందించిన సేవ‌లు చిర‌స్మ‌ర‌ణీయం. కృష్ణంరాజు గారి ఆత్మ‌కు శాంతి చేకూరాల‌ని కోరుకుంటూ ఆయన కుటుంబ స‌భ్యుల‌కు ప్ర‌గాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియ‌జేస్తున్నా. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 11, 2022

Celebs and fans paid tributes to Krishnam Raju.

A Legend Has left us… A man with a Heart of Gold.. Rest in Peace sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 will miss your Presence and Motivational words always… @UVKrishnamRaju #KrishnamRaju 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0a4bhAik0r — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) September 11, 2022

Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of Shri #KrishnamRaju garu,

We Miss you Sir, May your soul rest in peace. 🙏

Strength to #Prabhas Garu, Family members and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/428luYH0ot — Bobby (@dirbobby) September 11, 2022

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of #KrishnamRaju garu. He is a kind hearted, Legendary actor and one of the Strong Pillars of Telugu cinema. My Heartfelt Condolences to his family and dear ones. Om Shanti 🙏#RIPKrishnamRajuGaru pic.twitter.com/xEJrny8bGH — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) September 11, 2022

An irreparable loss and an end of an era! Praying for strength to the family of #KrishnamRaju garu. pic.twitter.com/RBCOx16IWl — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) September 11, 2022

This can’t be true. Such a great human being 🙏🏼 we will miss you dearly sir. Ur contribution to the film industry and the society Wil live on forever and ever. Om Shanti #KrishnamRaju garu. We will love you forever🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RwgAFG8GaM — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 11, 2022

A Bad Morning! Truly shocking..

Hard to believe that #KrishnamRaju garu is no more! REST IN PEACE SIR My deepest condolences to Prabhas Anna, family and friends! pic.twitter.com/Vg2aLrNZsp — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) September 11, 2022

#KrishnamRaju Garu has carved himself a niche with films like KatakatalaRudrayya, Bobbili Brahmanna, RangoonRowdy, Tandrapaparayudu and attained 'Rebel Star' image. His Amaradeepam film not only scored a big success but also won him numerous awards as Best Actor#RIPKrishnamRaju pic.twitter.com/I4pf5xhW71 — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) September 11, 2022

