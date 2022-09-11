AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Death of Krishnam Raju

Sep 11, 2022, 08:41 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Krishnam Raju, former Union Minister and versatile film actor. 

The Chief Minister lauded the contribution of the rebel star, as he was popularly known, to film land and public life and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

Celebs and fans paid tributes to Krishnam Raju.

