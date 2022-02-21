AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Death Of IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed his grief over the sudden demise of AP IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Terming Gowtham Reddy as a young promising leader who was known to him since early days, the Chief Minister expressed anguish over the tragic incident and said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members with a heavy heart.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy was admitted to Apollo Hospital after he complained of chest pain on Sunday. He passed away on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack.

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy also took to his Twitter and condoled the death of the minister. Here is the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.

Telangana IT Minister KTR also expressed grief over the death of Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Deeply saddened & shocked beyond belief to learn about the sudden demise of dear friend @MekapatiGoutham Garu My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in this hour of grief Gone too soon brother. Pray that you rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9V7IYk3o03 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 21, 2022

