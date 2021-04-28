AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief and sorrow over the passing away of Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Sri C. Venugopal AVSM, MVC, the 1971 Indo-Pak War Veteran who was recently facilitated at his hometown Tirupati.

The Victory Flame made its way to Tirupati in recognition of the Major General's services in the War to liberate East Pakistan and it was an honour to facilitate the War Hero, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Former Major General C. Venugopal (95), a retired war veteran who fought valiantly with the enemy on the country's borders, died due to illness and breathed his last at his residence in Tirupati on Tuesday. Born on November 14, 1927, Venugopal joined the Army as a Havaldar in his quest to serve the country and secured a seat in the National Defence Academy (Dehradun).

He was later promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and retired as Major General. In recognition of his service to the country, he received the ‘Parama Vishishta Seva Medal’ and ‘Maha Veerachakra’ awards from the President of India. He remained in the Army for 36 years, and even abstained from marriage while devoting his entire life to the cause of national service.

Also Read: AP Govt Hikes Cash Reward For Gallantry Award Winners By 10 Times