AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed condolences over the demise of Vemuri Kanaka Durga, wife of ABN Andhra Jyothi MD Vemuri RadhaKrishna, who passed away on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the Chief Minister prayed that God should give courage to V RadhaKrishna and his family members during these difficult times.

V Kanaka Durga who was director of Andhra Jyothi passed away on Tuesday morning due to illness. She was 63. As per reports, she was unwell and was being treated at a hospital for the past few days.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also expressed grief over the death of Kanaka Durga and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

