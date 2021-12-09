AP CM YS Jagan Condoles CDS Bipin Rawat's Demise

Dec 09, 2021, 10:53 IST
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was onboard.
Words fail to describe the incident that befell the serving Defence Chief and the State of Andhra Pradesh stands with the nation in this hour of shock and expresses its resolute solidarity, a statement read from the AP CMO's office.

Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister wrote: 

Out of the fourteen people a soldier from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh was among those who died in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. Lance Naik B Sai Teja of Kurabalakota was  part of the Personal Security  division  of the  Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat who also died in the mishap

The IAF in an official announcement stated that Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other people on board the helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. It said Group Captain  Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington (in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu).

