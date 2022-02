AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Asavadi Prakasa Rao's Demise

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Sri Asavadi Prakasa Rao, renowned scholar and Padma Shri Awardee. YS Jagan conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Asavadi Prakasa Rao died of illness on Thursday afternoon. He was 77. Born on August 2, 1944 in Korivipalli of Singanamalla mandal in Anantapur district to Kulayamma and Fakeerappa.

He performed 171 Avadhanams not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in various other parts of the country like Tiruttani, Arakkonam, Pallipattu, Hosur, Bengaluru, Bellary, Donimalai, Delhi.

Prakasa Rao, a Padma Shri Awardee and also received many awards in recognition of his contribution to Telugu and Sanskrit languages. He received his first award from former President Sarvepalle Radhakrishna. When he was a degree student, he was awarded the Balakavi award.