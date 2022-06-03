AP CM YS Jagan Concludes Delhi Visit, Returning to AP Today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who left for Delhi to discuss important key issues related to Andhra Pradesh concluded his visit. On the second day of his visit, YS Jagan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After meeting Amit Shah he left for the airport.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Gajendra Shekhawat in his two-day visit to Delhi.

AP CM Jagan, discussed the Polavaram project and requested the centre to approve the revised cost estimates for the Polavaram project. YS Jagan also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package to the displaced families through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for transparency. He also discussed issues related to the state including compensation of revenue deficit, NREGS, and sanction of additional medical colleges.

