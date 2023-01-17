AP CM YS Jagan Chose to Skip 2023 Davos Summit: Amarnath’s Retort to TDP  

Visakhapatnam: Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath censured Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for spreading misinformation over the absence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the ongoing World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2023 at Davos in Switzerland.

Addressing a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Amarnath said the opposition party is attempting to mislead the people of the state that the Chief Minister was not invited while the fact is World Economic Forum President Borge Brende extended an invite to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on 25 November 2022.

The Industries Minister further said CM YS Jagan chose to skip the global annual meeting of the top decision-makers as the YSRCP government is hosting a meeting in Visakhapatnam.

Targeting the previous Davos visits of TDP chief, Amarnath asked did any of Chandrababu Naidu’s WEF trips translate into considerable investment in the Telugu state.

Notably, Chief Minister YS Jagan attended the 52nd edition of the global event in 2022 and the state government had signed MoUs worth over Rs 1 lakh crore.

