AP CM YS Jagan to Chair YSR Congress Review Meet on Monday

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will chair a review meeting at 3 pm on Monday, 13 February 2023, a press release from the YSR Congress Party said.

According to the official communique, all YSRCP Legislators, Assembly Constituency Coordinators, JCS State Coordinators, District Party Presidents and Regional Coordinators have been requested to attend the CM review meeting at the Hon'ble Chief Minister's Camp Office.

