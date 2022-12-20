AP CM YS Jagan to Celebrate Christmas in Pulivendula

YSR Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Pulivendula and Idupulaya for Christmas celebrations. The AP CM will stay in his hometown for three days, from December 23 to 25.

During his three-day visit, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members will offer prayers at the YS Rajasekhar Reddy Ghat at Idupulapaya, and they will also attend Christmas celebrations at the local church in Pulivendula town. Apart from that, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend official programs in the Kamalapuram Assembly segment.

Following a video conference with the CM office, Kadapa Collector V. Vijayarama Raju met district authorities to finalise preparations for the Chief Minister's visit. SP Anbu Rajan, joint collector C.M. Srikanth Sharma, and DRO Gangadhar Goud were also present. The Police has been asked to take security measures for the Chief Minister's visit.

