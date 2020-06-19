AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha elections 2020 In AP Assembly hills on Friday.

Polling began for four Rajya Sabha seats in the state at the assembly hall 9 am and will last till 4 pm. The results will be declared at 5 pm.

The CM casts his vote for BC Rajya Sabha candidate Pillai Subhash Chandra Bose. It is reported that AP CM has himself chose this option to vote for Bose. On the other hand, Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, ministers and MLAs are also exercising their right to vote.

YSR Congress party is all set to win in all the four Rajya Sabha seats as it has enough strength of 151 in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly. This is the first time that AP is conducting Rajya Sabha elections after the bifurcation of the state in 2014.

Pillai Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Alla Ayodhya Ramiredy and Parimal Natwani competed for the four Rajya Sabha seats from YSRCP.

On the other hand, Varala Ramaiah had contested for Rajya Sabha seat from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), despite the fact that they don't have the majority in the house.

AP State government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad and MP Vijayasai Reddy were sitting in the polling booth on behalf of YSRCP candidates.

On the other hand along with Andhra Pradesh, Rajya Sabha elections for 19 seats kick-started across eight states today.

Four Rajya Sabha seats in AP Karnataka and Gujarat, three seats each from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats from Jharkhand, and one seat each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya are going for polls today.