AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday cancelled his scheduled visit to Srisailam following the fire mishap that took place in one of the hydel power generation units there late last night, according to the CMO officials.

The chief minister was scheduled to take part in a series of events and perform pooja rituals at the Srisailam reservoir. Heavy inflows of floodwaters are being received at the reservoir for the second straight year. YS Jagan was expected to review a host of related issues on this occasion including diversion of irrigation and drinking water to various projects in the state besides the prevailing situation at the reservoir.

But the major fire, which broke out in one of the underground hydel power generation units on the left bank falling under the purview of the Telangana state, has prompted the chief minister to put off his proposed visit. The officials, who apprised the Andhra Pradesh chief minister about the incident, informed him that rescue operations were underway to locate and bring out some of the employees who were feared trapped inside the ill-fated unit.

Expressing his shock at the incident, YS Jagan decided to call off his visit as he felt that it won’t be appropriate to go ahead with his visit to perform pooja and hold review meetings there at this critical time. While hoping that all those presumed trapped inside the power generation unit come out unhurt, he directed the state authorities to extend all possible help and assistance sought from the Andhra Pradesh government.

As directed by the chief minister, the CMO officials have announced the cancellation of YS Jagan’s Srisailam tour.