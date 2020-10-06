NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence here on Tuesday morning. During the 50-minute-long meeting the two leaders are learnt to have discussed several aspects pertaining to the development of Andhra Pradesh.

According to official sources, Chief Minister YS Jagan has represented to the prime minister 17 key issues including the financial assistance to the state from the Centre, pending dues and assurances given by the Centre at the time of the bifurcation of the state.

After the meeting with the prime minister, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister also participated via videoconferencing in the apex council meeting presided over by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry has convened this meeting in an initiative to resolve inter-state water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh State Re-organisation Act. The AP CM was accompanied by YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader V Vijaysai Reddy, Leader of YSRCP in Lok Sabha PV Mithun Reddy, party whip in Lok Sabha Margani Bharath and MPs Vallabhaneni Balashowri, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana.

In a separate courtesy meeting, Punjab National Bank Chief Executive Officer Mallikharjuna Rao and CGM Chander Khurana also called on AP CM YS Jagan here on Tuesday.