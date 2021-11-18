AP CM YS Jagan Calls Governor On Phone, Enquires About His Health

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, spoke to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan over the phone and enquired about his health condition. The Chief Minister had taken time off during the break of the first day of the AP Legislative Assembly sessions and called the Governor.

The CM said that he had talked to the doctors about his health condition yesterday and that the doctors said he was admitted to the hospital at the right time.YS Jagan wished the Governor a speedy recovery.

A bulletin was released by AIG Hospitals at Gachibowli about the health condition of the 88-year-old Governor who was admitted on November 17 at 1 pm. The Governor has been evaluated by a multidisciplinary team and his condition was clinically stable with normal oxygen saturation at room air.

"Based on CT findings and previous history of co-morbidities, he has been diagnosed with moderate COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by a team of experts," the bulletin said.

The Press Secretary, in a release, said Harichandan suffered a “minor illness” after his return from New Delhi last week. An RT-PCR test was conducted as a precaution as the Governor complained of cough and cold, and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 15. He was taken to Hyderabad by a special flight on Wednesday morning and admitted to AIG Hospitals.

Earlier Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to AIG Hospitals chief Nageswar Reddy and enquired about the Governor's health and the treatment being provided.

