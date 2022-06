June 06, 2022

Amaravati: Ruling YSR Congress party on Monday released the list of key people who would be leading the campaign for the upcoming Atmakur by-election. The party has appointed in-charge leaders for six mandals in Atmakur bypolls. YSRCP is aiming for a massive victory in the bypoll which was necessitated with the sudden demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy and now the party has fielded his younger brother in the by-election.