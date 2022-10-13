AP CM YS Jagan Calls on Governor

October 13, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the party workers to be united and prepare for the next elections which are due after 18 or 19 months. Interacting with party workers from Aluru assembly constituency of Kurnool district at his camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed YSRCP MLAs to become accessible to party workers while touring villages as part of the Gadapa Gadapaku (Governance at doorstep of people) programme.