AP CM YS Jagan Calls on Governor
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife YS Bharathi Reddy during the courtesy call and the Lady Governor was also present.
