AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan as part of a courtesy meeting here on Monday evening. The chief minister was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy besides a few other officials. The meeting of the two dignitaries lasted about half an hour.

According to sources, YS Jagan has briefed the governor about a host of measures being taken up by the state government for combating COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The chief minister has also reportedly apprised the governor of the various welfare measures being implemented by his government and their progress.

Also, the AP CM was understood to have discussed a few aspects related to the annual budget of the state. The ‘first citizen of the state’ was also briefed about some key allocations in the budget towards welfare and development activities. Incidentally, Governor Harichandan has recently created a record of sorts by addressing the inaugural joint session of the AP Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council via videoconferencing. The virtual address of the joint session was necessitated by the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Chief Minister YS Jagan’s courtesy call on the governor was part of an age-told tradition soon after the the budget sessions of the state Assembly.