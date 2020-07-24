AP CM YS Jagan Birthday Greetings To KTR

Jul 24, 2020, 14:01 IST
HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveys birthday greetings to Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and IT, Industries Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on the occasion of his 44th birthday today, July 24.

AP CM took to his twitter handle and posted birthday greetings to KTR. "Happy birthday to my dear brother Tarak, and May God bless you with health and endless happiness," tweeted YS Jagan.

Responding to this, KTR  replied, "Thank you Anna." 

YSR Congress Party MLA Vidadala Rajini also conveyed birthday greetings to KTR on Twitter.Wishing all the happiness to the leader who is engaged in public service and turned as an inspiration to the youth, she tweeted.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic KTR is celebrating his birthday in a low key affair. However political, movie celebrities and fans are pouring wishes to him on social media platforms.

Megastar Chiranjevi, Finance Minister Harish Rao and several other tweeted birthday wishes to KTR.

