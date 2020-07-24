HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveys birthday greetings to Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and IT, Industries Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on the occasion of his 44th birthday today, July 24.

AP CM took to his twitter handle and posted birthday greetings to KTR. "Happy birthday to my dear brother Tarak, and May God bless you with health and endless happiness," tweeted YS Jagan.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, my dear brother Tarak. May God bless you with good health & abundance of happiness. @KTRTRS — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 24, 2020

Responding to this, KTR replied, "Thank you Anna."

YSR Congress Party MLA Vidadala Rajini also conveyed birthday greetings to KTR on Twitter.Wishing all the happiness to the leader who is engaged in public service and turned as an inspiration to the youth, she tweeted.

Birthday Greetings to @KTRTRS Garu who has been an inspiration to youth in public life.

May you be blessed with good health and happiness.🎂#KTR pic.twitter.com/n8j5f5SC9T — Rajini Vidadala (@VidadalaRajini) July 24, 2020

Due to COVID-19 pandemic KTR is celebrating his birthday in a low key affair. However political, movie celebrities and fans are pouring wishes to him on social media platforms.

Megastar Chiranjevi, Finance Minister Harish Rao and several other tweeted birthday wishes to KTR.

Happy birthday @KTRTRS

Wishing you a long healthy and prosperous life. pic.twitter.com/aREWb7VPEo — Harish Rao Thanneeru #StayHome #StaySafe (@trsharish) July 24, 2020