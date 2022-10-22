AP CM YS Jagan Birthday Greetings To Amit Shah

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday on Saturday, October 22, 2022, and wished him a long and healthy life.

Best wishes and warm birthday greetings to Honourable Union Home Minister Sri @AmitShah ji. May God bless him with good health and long life. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 22, 2022

Amit Shah who turned 58 this year was also greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. As India’s Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation’s progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation, he tweeted in his greetings to the leader. Several Union Ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also greeted the former party president on his birthday.

Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. As India’s Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation’s progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2022

