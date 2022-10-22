AP CM YS Jagan Birthday Greetings To Amit Shah

Oct 22, 2022, 15:07 IST
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his  birthday on Saturday, October 22, 2022, and wished him a long and healthy life.

Amit Shah  who turned 58 this year was also greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah  Ji. As India’s Home Minister he is making numerous efforts for our nation’s progress. He is also doing commendable work in reforming the important cooperatives sector. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of our nation, he tweeted in his greetings to the leader. Several Union Ministers and  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also greeted the former party president on his birthday.

