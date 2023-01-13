AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the eve of Bhogi, extended Bhogi and Sankranthi greetings to the State people and to all the Telugu people around the world.

He said that the Sankranti festival was a farmer's festival, a festival of our sisters, and a village festival, in short, it is a Telugu festival that reflects our culture and traditions as a whole, he said. The Sankranti tradition of Bhogi bonfires, muggu designs, Haridasa kirtan chanting, the Gangireddu dances (decorated bulls), kite flying sessions, and the villages which are covered under the lush green canopy... all add splendor to the festival in the villages, he said.

The Chief Minister wished that every family in every village should celebrate Bhogi… Sankranti… and Kanuma festivals with joy and happiness. YS Jagan also wished that this Makara Sankranti would bring more progressive change in the lives of everyone in the state. The Chief Minister said that abundance and joy should overflow in every home with the fervor associated with the Sankranti festival, in his message to the people of State.

