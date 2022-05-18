AP CM YS Jagan Attends YSRCP MLA Katasani Rami Reddy Son's Marriage

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the marriage function of the son of Banaganapalle YSRCP MLA Katasani Rami Reddy.

The marriage was held at the Hitex Exhibition Center here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister blessed the new couple Siva Obul Reddy and Medhasri Reddy. Medhasri's father Peddi Sai Reddy is a prominent businessman in Hyderabad. Several AP and Telangana leaders and celebrities attended the wedding ceremony.