AP CM YS Jagan Attends TTD Meeting At Annamayya Bhavan

TIRUMALA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended an MoU meeting between TTD and Rytu Sadhikara Samstha at Annamayya Bhavan at the last leg of his Tirumala tour. Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, and T Vijay Kumar, Executive Chairman, Rytu Sadhikara Samstha signed an MoU in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Chief Minister checked the products made with flowers used in various temples in TTD using Dry Flower technology.

The Chief Minister had earlier offered prayers to the presiding deity and participated in the Thulabharam ritual at Lord Venkateswara Temple.He also inaugurated a new Boondi Making Kitchen Complex in the temple and later launched Kannada and Hindi services of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channels (SVBC). An 11-km long footpath leading to the shrine in Tirumala Hills that was reconstructed by Reliance Industries Limited at a cost of Rs.25 crore was inaugurated by the Chief Minister. As part of his tour he also inaugurated a Rs 25-crore Child Heartcare Hospital built by TTD and a Rs 15 -crore shelter for cows and calves named Sri Venkateswara Sapta Go Pradakshina Mandi located at Alipiri at the foot of the hills.

