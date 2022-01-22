AP CM YS Jagan Attends PM Modi's Video Conference

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with Chief Ministers of various states, Lieutenant Governors, Union Ministers, Chief Secretaries of Government, Collectors on development in backward districts.

While Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gave a presentation on developmental progress in various fields, Collectors of backward districts described the status of their respective districts.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary for School Education Budithi Rajasekhar, Secretary for Health Department Anil Kumar Singhal, Special Secretary for IT, Electronics and Communications G Jayalakshmi, Secretary for Forests and Environment Vijay Kumar, Commissioner for I&Pr T Vijayakumar Reddy and other senior officials were present.