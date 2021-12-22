KURNOOL: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding of the son of Panyam YSRCP MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy on Wednesday. The marriage was held at the Montessori Olympus School near Panchalingalu in Kurnool district.

The Chief Minister blessed the newly wedded couple and interacted with the family members of the Panyam MLA. The wedding was attended by many YSRCP MPs, MLAs, MLCs and public representatives.

