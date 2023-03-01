AP CM YS Jagan Attends Nidadavolu MLA Srinivas Naidu Daughter's Wedding Reception

Mar 01, 2023, 13:00 IST
Nidadavolu (East Godavari dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the wedding reception of Nidadavolu MLA G Srinivas Naidu's daughter and Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chief Whip Umareddy Venkateswaralu's grandson at Saint Ambrose School here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister blessed the couple Dr Sowmya Sri and Dr Venkata Siva Teja. Several ministers and public representatives were also present.

