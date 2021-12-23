AP CM YS Jagan Attends Guntur MLA Son's Wedding

Dec 23, 2021, 12:13 IST
- Sakshi Post

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the marriage function of son of Guntur West MLA Maddali Girdhar at CK Convention in Mangalagiri here on Thursday. 

The Chief Minister blessed the new couple Maddali Krishna Vinuth and Chalamacharla Lakshmi Sudeepa

Yesterday the Chief Minister attended the wedding of Panyam YSRCP MLA  Katasani Rambhupal Reddy's son which was held at Panchalingalu in Kurnool district.

Also SeeAP CM YS Jagan Attends Panyam YSRCP MLA's  Son's Wedding: Check Pics


Read More:

Tags: 
Andhra Pradesh
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YSRCP
Guntur West
Advertisement
Back to Top