AP CM YS Jagan Attends Guntur MLA Son's Wedding

GUNTUR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the marriage function of son of Guntur West MLA Maddali Girdhar at CK Convention in Mangalagiri here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister blessed the new couple Maddali Krishna Vinuth and Chalamacharla Lakshmi Sudeepa

Yesterday the Chief Minister attended the wedding of Panyam YSRCP MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy's son which was held at Panchalingalu in Kurnool district.

