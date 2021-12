PRAKASAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the marriage reception of the daughter of Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh at Yerragondapalem here on Monday.

The Chief Minister blessed the new couple Srishti and Siddarth. He will return to Tadepalli by afternoon. Adimulapu Suresh daughter's wedding was held at Golconda Resorts in Hyderabad on December 16th.

