AP CM YS Jagan To Attend WEF Meet In Davos

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The Chief Minister has been invited to the annual meeting which is held in Davos, Switzerland, beginning from May 22 to 26.

WEF President Borge Brende while extending the invitation to the Chief Minister said that is said to have appreciated AP’s industrial policy. As reported in The New Indian Express the Chief Minister will lead a 17-member delegation, including officials from the CMO, industries, and other departments for the event.

This WEF session will be held in-person after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic outbreak. The WEF annual meeting theme is “Working Together, Restoring Trust.” Topics on the agenda will include the pandemic recovery, tackling climate change, building a better future for work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism, and harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

