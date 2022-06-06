AMARAVATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Chairman (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy stated that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would attend the Maha Samprokshana fete of Sri Venkateshwara temple at Venkatapalem in Amaravati on June 9. The Chairman said that along with Chief Minister, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Visakha Sarada Peetham Swami Swaroopanandendra Swamy would also be participating in the Temple consecration ceremony.

As many people were likely to attend the ceremony the TTD was making elaborate arrangements to accommodate the influx of devotees on that day. Accompanied by TTD EO Dharma Reddy and temple JEO Veerabrahmam, the TTD chairman inspected the temple works and the arrangements for the temple inauguration.

Speaking to the media later, he explained the course of Maha Samprokshana celebrations of the newly built temple from June 5 onwards and that the Maha Samprokshana event would be performed on June 9 morning between 07.30- 08.30 am. AP CM YS Jagan would have the first darshan of the Lord on that day. He said that among the various temples built by the TTD, this is the second-largest temple after the main Tirumala temple.

The Chairman said that the TTD has spent Rs 40 crore on the project so far. The present structure is completed on an acre of land and works will be taken up in the remaining 25 acres of land in the second phase. Works related to beautification, landscapes, gardens, and others will be taken up soon, he said. YV Subba Reddy said that they would speak to the APSRTC to make arrangements for devotees to come to the temple from the surrounding areas.

The TTD will be organising the Maha Samprokshana fete of the newly-built Sri Venkateswara temple at Amaravati from June 5-9 with Ankurarpanam on June 4. The TTD had proposed to construct the temple on a massive scale with a cost of Rs 140 crore. Presently, the temple in and outside construction has been completed along with potu (temple kitchen), yagashala, office and others.

After four-day long Agamic events, on June 9 at Mithuna Lagnam between 7.30 am and 8.30 am, Prana Pratista and Maha Samprokshanam will be performed followed by other Vedic rituals such as Akshata Rohana, Archaka Bahumanam. It will be followed by Dwajarohanam and Sarva darshanam from June 10. However the temple would be open to all devotees who can have darshan at the temple from June 9 where the regular poojas would be conducted, he said.

Also Read: TTD To Offer Special Entry Darshan Tickets To TSRTC Passengers