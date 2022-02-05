AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on the 9th of this month to attend the annual celebrations of Sri Sarada Peetham at Pendurthi.

He was invited by Sri Sharda Peethadhipati Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy to attend the ceremonies.

The Chief Minister will reach Visakhapatnam Airport from Gannavaram Airport on the 9th of February. From there he will reach Sri Sharda Peetham by road. As part of the anniversary celebrations, YS Jagan will participate in the Rajasyamala Yagam, Agnihotra Sabha, and Rudrayagam.

After the programme he will return to Vijayawada from the airport, sources in the Chief Minister's Office said.

The annual festivities at the Sri Sarada Peetham commence from February 7 to 11 and will be held at the Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham ashram at Chinamushidivada in Visakhapatnam. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy was also present in the meeting

