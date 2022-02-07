AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Hyderabad on Monday to participate in the millennium celebrations of Sri Ramanujachary being conducted in Hyderabad on Monday.

The 12- day celebrations in the presence of more than 5000 rutviks are being held at the city of Sri Ramanagaram in Muchhintal at Shamshabad near Hyderabad. The program commenced on February 2nd will end on the 14th.

AP CM YS Jagan was invited to be part of the celebrations and is slated to leave Gannavaram Airport for Hyderabad at 3.50 pm on Monday.

He will arrive at Shamshabad at 4.30 pm and proceed to the ceremony area from there. After participating Maha Yajna in the millennium celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya the Chief Minister will return to Tadepalli at 9.05 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 216-foot tall 'Statue of Equality', honouring the 11th-century Hindu saint Ramanujacharya and dedicated it to the nation. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Statue of Equality commemorates Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed. The statue - among the world's tallest - has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

