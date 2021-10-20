AP CM YS Jagan To Attend Police Commemoration Day Tomorrow

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the Police Commemoration Day parade at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, Vijayawada on October 21.

The Chief Minister will take the guard of honour and pay tributes to the police personnel who laid their lives down in the line of duty.

He will release a book written on the sacrifices made by police and address the gathering. He will also give financial assistance to the families of police martyrs.