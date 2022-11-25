AP CM YS Jagan To Attend PM Modi's G20 All Party Meet On December 5

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with presidents of all political parties in New Delhi on December 5. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has invited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend the meeting which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on December 5 at 5 pm.

The meeting was called to solicit suggestions from all parties in order to discuss and finalise strategies for the G-20 nation's summit, which India will host in September 2023. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India will chair the Group of Twenty (G20), the world's most economically powerful nations, from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. On this occasion, more than 200 meetings will be held in various cities across the country in relation to 32 sectors.Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme, and website of the 2023 G20 summit on November 8.

Arrangements are in place for one of the G20 Presidency meetings which will be held in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 26, official sources said. It will be held at ‘Swaraj Dweep’ (popularly known as Havelock Island), close to Port Blair, where the delegates will be taken in government ferries and private cruises.

Earlier this month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Also Read: Parliament Winter Session From December 7-29