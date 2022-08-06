AP CM YS Jagan To Attend NITI Aayog Meeting In Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on a two-day visit on Saturday evening. According to the official itinerary, the Chief Minister will go to Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam district on Saturday afternoon to attend the marriage of AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram’ son.



Later, he will reach Visakhapatnam by helicopter. From Vizag, Jagan will go to Delhi in the evening. On Sunday, Jagan will attend the Seventh Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting in the Cultural Centre in Rashtrapati Bhavan from 9.45 am to 4.30 pm. After attending the meeting, the Chief Minister will return to his camp office at Tadepalli on Sunday night.

