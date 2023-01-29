Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for the Nation’s Capital on Monday, where he will be attending the Global Investment Summit on January 31.

The Chief Minister will leave his residence at Tadepalli at 4:00 pm on Monday and reach Delhi at 6:45 pm. He will stay for the night at Janpath Residence.

The Chief Minister will attend the AP Global Investors Summit Round Table Meeting with diplomats and other foreign dignitaries at an event to be held at Leela Palace Hotel on Tuesday (31.01.2023) from 10.30 am – 5.30 pm He will participate in the curtain raiser programme.

After the program, he will leave Delhi at 6.05 pm and reach Tadepalli's residence at 8.50 pm.

