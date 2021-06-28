AP CM YS Jagan To Attend Disha App Awareness Drive At Gollapudi

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend a promotional event to create awareness on DISHA App and ensure that every woman in the State downloads the same. The event to be held at Gollapudi near Vijayawada tommorrow on June 29 is part of an extensive campaign for women urging them to download DISHA App for their safety. According to officials, the Chief Minister will participate in a programme at the Gollapudi High School where he will address women and girls

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking women's safety seriously and as part of the measures to step up safety measures had launched the app and also launched DISHA police stations for women.

The Chief Minister in a high-level review meeting conducted on women's safety last week had directed officials to pay special attention by creating awareness on DISHA App. In regard to this, the Chief Minister emphasised going door to door to ensure the app is downloaded by all women and instructed the authorities to create awareness on the app through volunteers and women police in village/wards secretariats. He said that volunteers and women police should be trained on the awareness campaign, as they should explain to women how to use the app in dire situations. Further, the Chief Minister made it clear that the initiative should be taken as a drive and similarly educate students in colleges and institutions on the app.

He said that by creating proper awareness, the usage of DISHA App will be increased. Upon getting any alarm through the app, DISHA police stations and local police stations should be alerted and quick action must be initiated. He directed the officials to equip all the police stations with the required number of patrol vehicles.

DISHA app was downloaded by 16 lakh women till now and the government has been promoting to download the app by every woman and girl across the state and also conducting a special drive with the staff of Village and Ward Secretariats.

Also Read: 2 Years of YS Jagan: No Compromise On Women's Safety

How the DISHA App works

DISHA App sends an alert to the control room when a woman or a girl in distress shakes the smartphone. The App has a single-touch SOS button that would alert the police control room in case of distress and ensure a speedy response.

The app has the option of sending an alert to family members along with the police in case a woman or a girl is in distress. Five numbers of family and friends can be added to send alerts and an alert will be sent to five numbers once the SOS button is touched. Another option called 'Track My Travel' was installed in the app for safety and guidance during travel. Dail 100 and Dail 112 numbers are also available in the Disha app. Special options were provided in the app to find out Police officials' contact details and nearest police station details and also details on Hospitals, maternity centers, trauma care centers, blood banks, pharmacies will be available in the app.

There is a push-button option at the Command control center in Police Headquarters and an alert can be sent to the Police and users of the app at the same time.

Disha app can be downloaded from Google Play Store on Android phones and Apple app Store in Apple phones. Registration should be done through a mobile number.