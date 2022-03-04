AP CM YS Jagan Assures Full Support to Polavaram Displaced Families

Indukuru (East Godavari), Taduvai (West Godavari): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured full support to the Polavaram displaced families who were relocated to Indukuru R&R colony in Devipatnam Mandal of East Godavari district. During his tour in Polavaram resettlement colonies along with Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he interacted with the relocated families and directed the R&R officials to pay more attention to rehabilitation works. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Polavaram is a lifeline for Andhra Pradesh, where the State would become more verdant after completion of the project.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the State government is committed to the promise made to the displaced families, where an additional Rs 3 lakh will be given to the Rs 6.8 lakh being provided by the Centre and assured to fulfill it at the earliest. Also, he promised to provide Rs 3.5 lakh to those families who initially gave their lands for Rs 1.5 lakh in 2006 during YS Rajashekar Reddy regime. Besides these, he stated that livelihood training and employment programmes will also be taken up in the R&R colonies to improve employment opportunities here.

Earlier, speaking at the event, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the facilities in the resettlement colony were good with infrastructure facilities and stressed that there is a need to provide employment opportunities and livelihood training in these R&R colonies. He said that the Centre is committed towards the completion of Polavaram project, with complete responsibility, and shall bear all the expenses. He said that the authorities have to be considerate in providing facilities to the displaced families until they get settled in the new place.

Meanwhile, addressing the gathering at Taduvai R&R colony in West Godavari district, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the construction of 3905 houses in the colony is going on full swing and soon every displaced family that contributed towards Polavaram project shall receive a house with all basic infrastructure facilities. He said that livelihood training programmes will also be conducted in the R&R colonies taking support from the Centre, where Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also responded positively to the requests made by the people.

Speaking on this occasion, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the Polavaram project was first proposed in the 1970s, and the work progressed during the reign of the former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already assured to work with the State government and take responsibility for the Polavaram project where the entire construction cost would be borne by the Centre. Along with the state government, the Centre is also working in good faith to complete the first phase of the project within a year, he said and added that justice will be done to the displaced families by accommodating them in resettlement colonies.

Also See In Pictures: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, AP CM YS Jagan Visit To Indukuru-1 R & R Colony