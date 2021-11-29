AP CM YS Jagan Explains to Central Team About Loss Caused by Floods

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explains to the central team about the loss caused due to the recent rains and floods. The central team on Saturday inspected damaged roads and houses in Tirupati and visited Rayalacheruvu in Ramachandrapuram Mandal in Chittoor district.

The team comprising Kunal Satyarthi, Sharvan Kumar, Abhey Kumar, Srinivasulu Bairy accompanied by Collector M Harinarayanan visited M R Palli circle, Mahila University road, Gollavanigunta, Krishna Nagar, Pulavanigunta, Koramenugunta, and other areas which have been severely affected due to the recent floods.

The central team also observed an R&B flyover connecting G-Palem-Gajulamandyam villages that was washed away due to floods in the Swarnamukhi river. The central team also visited Somala Mandal and took stock of the damaged paddy crop.

Tirupati in Chittoor district is one of the worst affected places in Andhra Pradesh. Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantpur districts in the state have been affected a lot.