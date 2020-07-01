AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again proved himself as people's leader by announcing a hike in salaries of 108 ambulance services employees on Wednesday, July 1. The chief minister inaugurated NATCO cancer bloc at the Guntur GGH hospital through video conferencing from his camp office on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister announced his decision of increasing the wages for the employees working under 108 health care services.



As per the decision of YS Jagan, the wages of the ambulance drivers have now been increased to anywhere between Rs 18,000 and Rs 28,000 per month from the existing Rs 10,000.

YS Jagan has also announced salary hikes for emergency medical technicians from Rs 12,000 to a new pay bracket of Rs 20,000-30,000 per month.

Around 2,000 people who were working under the 108 health care services like drivers, lab technicians, pharmacists and other medical technicians will be benefited with this decision.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister also flagged off 1,088 ambulances at an event organised near Vijayawada Benz Circle. All the ambulances were equipped with modern life support systems as part of the state's health reforms to provide advanced health-care services to all the people.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani who holds the portfolio of State Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy and District Collector Imtiaz were among those present at the event.



The government has spent Rs 200.15 crores for the purpose. An estimated cost of Rs 318.93 crore is required for the maintenance of all the vehicles every year.

These ambulances will reach the spot within 15 minutes of making a call in urban areas and within 20 minutes in rural areas while they will be able to reach agency and tribal areas within 30 minutes.