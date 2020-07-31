AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to hand over an incentive of Rs 5,000 to COVID-19 plasma donors. YS Jagan held a review meeting on Friday on preventive measures being taken up for containing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

During the meeting, YS Jagan instructed officials to display the information of the bed vacancies at COVID-19 designated hospitals in the state.

He also said if any patient couldn't find a bed at the hospital, the patient should be shifted to a nearby hospital and be admitted.

In this context, YS Jagan stated that there should not be a situation where the patient has not got a bed for COVID-19 treatment. Asking officials to monitor the management 138 COVID-19 designated hospitals and also place Arogya Mitra at Help desks, he said the situations should be monitored at the micro-level.

He also stated that problems will be reduced if Help Desks would function effectively. Measures should be taken from time to time on whether the beds, medicine, food, sanitation are good or not, he said.

Stressing to keep the focus on GGH like hospitals, he said a massive campaign must be taken up to bring awareness about COVID-19 among the people.

The Chief Minister also said false news must be condemned and be also verified.