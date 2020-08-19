EAST GODAVARI: The Andhra Pradesh government which would always be in the forefront when it comes to serving people in every aspect during this crisis time, has now announced to provide a financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to every household in districts affected due to floods in both the Godavari districts. Orders to this effect were issued on Tuesday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey in these districts to estimate the extent of damage due to floods. AP CM directed the collectors of Godavari districts to identify the victims while participating in relief operations.

The ministers, along with other officials personally inspected the flood prone areas in both the districts and witnessed the devastation caused by floods. CM Jagan directed the authorities to be generous in helping the flood victims. Heavy floods to the river Godavari created havoc in both the districts and the flood water affected 105 villages and 55 villages were cut off from the outer world.

Taking stock of the situation, the officials had evacuated the flood-affected villagers to 95 relief camps in both the districts. The CM after conducting an aerial survey in the region, assured of all possible help to people from the government and also promised of providing of Rs 2,000 to the families affected due to floods.

The CM held a video conference with collectors of East and West Godavari districts on Tuesday. He advised the officials not to hesitate over the expenditure in providing relief and rehabilitation works to the affected. The AP CM ordered the officials to provide all essential commodities like Food, ration, medicines on time to people in the relief camps.

Officials briefed YS Jagan that 14,477 people are currently taking shelter at around 95 relief camps, and Six SDRF teams and one NDRF team have been deployed in the districts. YS Jagan instructed the MLAs and other people's representatives to take part in flood relief efforts and to see that immediate action should be taken over the problems from the field level information provided by volunteers.